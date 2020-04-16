Open search form
PHOTOS: Victoria Flores Gallery

Victoria Flores 2018

April 6, 2018 – As a freshman, Victoria Flores helps No. 4 Georgia Tech edge No. 3 Duke, 4-3, with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Hannah Zhao on court six. Flores also picked up a doubles win. The team win gave Duke its first ACC loss of the season and moved Tech to 15-4 overall and 7-2 in the ACC.

Victoria Flores vs. Clemson - 2018

April 22, 2018 – In the final regular season match of her freshman campaign, Flores collected a 6-1, 6-4 win over Daniela Ruiz as Tech defeated Clemson, 4-0.

Victoria Flores EKU - 2018

May 11, 2018 – In her first NCAA Tournament match of her collegiate career, Victoria Flores helped left Georgia Tech to a 4-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky, leading Margaux Lacroix, 6-4, 3-0, before play was suspended.

NCAA Pepperdine - Victoria Flores - 2018

May 18, 2018 – Victoria Flores clinches Tech’s 4-3 win over Pepperdine in the NCAA Championships round of 16, securing a spot in the quarterfinals with a 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-3 triumph over Dzina Milovanovic on court six in a match that lasted nearly four hours. It would secure Tech’s spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008.

Victoria Flores vs. Pepperdine
ITA Regionals - Victoria Flores - 2018

Oct. 19, 2018 – Victoria Flores started her sophomore campaign in the fall as Tech hosted the ITA Southeast Regionals at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Victoria Flores vs. Pitt - 2019

Feb. 24, 2019 – Flores collects singles and doubles wins against Pittsburgh, helping the Yellow Jackets sweep the Panthers at home.

Victoria Flores vs. Pitt - 2019

Feb. 24, 2019 – Flores is all smiles after her 6-1, 6-3 win over Pitt’s Gabriela Rezenda on court four.

March 22, 2019 – Victoria Flores helps Georgia Tech sweep Virginia Tech at home, 7-0.

Victoria Flores

Jan. 11, 2020 – Victoria Flores opens her junior campaign pocketing wins over Kennesaw State in doubles and singles.

Jan. 30, 2020 – Flores downs No. 46 Marta Gonzalez of Georgia from the No. 3 seed, 6-4, 6-1.

