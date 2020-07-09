PHOTOS: Rising Senior Moses Wright

One of the most improved players in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2019-20, Moses Wright ranked among the conference leaders in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and blocked shots, and scored in double figures in all but six games. The highlights of his season were a 33-point, 10-rebound performance in a loss at Syracuse, where he hit 14 of 17 shots from the floor, and a 22-point 7-board game in a big victory at North Carolina.

(Photos by Danny Karnik, Anthony McClellan, Clyde Click, Courtney Metzger, Evan Brown, Mike Slade, Jaylynn Nash)