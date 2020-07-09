Open search form
Open mobile menu

PHOTOS: Rising Senior Moses Wright

One of the most improved players in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2019-20, Moses Wright ranked among the conference leaders in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and blocked shots, and scored in double figures in all but six games. The highlights of his season were a 33-point, 10-rebound performance in a loss at Syracuse, where he hit 14 of 17 shots from the floor, and a 22-point 7-board game in a big victory at North Carolina.

(Photos by Danny Karnik, Anthony McClellan, Clyde Click, Courtney Metzger, Evan Brown, Mike Slade, Jaylynn Nash)

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

PHOTOS: Rising Senior Moses Wright
June 25, 2020 PHOTOS: Rising Junior Forward Khalid Moore

Check out the best images of the Yellow Jacket forward from 2019-20

PHOTOS: Rising Junior Forward Khalid Moore
PHOTOS: Rising Senior Moses Wright
June 18, 2020 PHOTOS: Rising Junior Guard Michael Devoe

Check out the best images of the All-ACC guard from 2019-20

PHOTOS: Rising Junior Guard Michael Devoe
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets