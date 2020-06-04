PHOTOS: Rising Senior Guard Jose Alvarado

Voted to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team despite missing seven games due to injury early in the season, Jose Alvarado became the 45th Tech player to reach 1,000 career points with his 23-point performance against Pittsburgh on March 4, and he now has 1,034 points through three seasons at Tech. After his return for the Diamond Head Classic in December, he started every game thereafter, averaging 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 steals in that stretch, and hit 35.1 percent of his three-point tries, 45.4 percent from the floor overall. Over Tech’s final 11 ACC games, Jose averaged 18.1 points with four 20-points-plus games, and 3.3 assists, while hitting 46.9 percent from the floor, 36.5 percent from three-point range and 76.9 percent from the foul line. Check out many of the best photos of Jose from the 2019-20 season.