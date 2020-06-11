Open search form
Open mobile menu

PHOTOS: Rising Senior Guard Bubba Parham

An Atlanta-area product who transferred to Georgia Tech following two standout seasons at VMI, Donald “Bubba” Parham was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA and has one season of eligibility remaining at Tech. Parham started six games early last season while Jose Alvarado was sidelined, averaged 26.5 minutes per game, and went on to become a solid reserve player for the Yellow Jackets, averaging 5.2 points and 1.8 assists per game, while going 26-of-30 at the free throw line. He tallied six double-figure scoring games this season, all against power conference teams (Georgia, Arkansas, Syracuse, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia Tech).

Parham ranked No. 18 among 2019-20 transfer class by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, who quoted a scout as saying, “He’s a badass. Cat-quick combo guard who can score 40. Elite in ball screens, deep range and can really pass.”

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

PHOTOS: Rising Senior Guard Bubba Parham
June 4, 2020 PHOTOS: Rising Senior Guard Jose Alvarado

Check out the best images of the Brooklyn Burglar from 2019-20

PHOTOS: Rising Senior Guard Jose Alvarado
PHOTOS: Rising Senior Guard Bubba Parham
May 28, 2020 PHOTOS: Junior forward Jordan Usher

Check out 2019-20 photos of the Yellow Jackets' junior guard/forward from Canton, Ga.

PHOTOS: Junior forward Jordan Usher
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets