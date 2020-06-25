PHOTOS: Rising Junior Forward Khalid Moore

The latest in a line of Georgia Tech recruits from the New York area, Khalid Moore is the first scholarship player from Archbishop Molloy High School to enroll at Tech since Kenny Anderson in 1989. A part-time starter during his first two years on The Flats, Moore finished No. 5 on the team in steals, No. 5 in assists, No. 8 in scoring last season. He started Tech’s first nine games of the season, 12 altogether, averaging ed 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds.

(Photos by Danny Karnik, Anthony McClellan, Clyde Click, Courtney Metzger, Evan Brown, Mike Slade)