#BestOfGT: In 2019 Tech averaged 14.02 digs/set. Libero Maddie Tippett led the team with 400 digs (3.25 digs/set) highlighted by a season-high 24 digs in Tech’s 3-2 win at NC State (Nov. 3). The Yellow Jackets will return 95.1% of the team’s digs in 2020.