Open search form
Open mobile menu

PHOTOS: Pumputis Etches Name in History in 2019

#BestofGT (March 30, 2019) Then-sophomore Caio Pumputis made history at Georgia Tech on the fourth day of the 2019 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships when he became the first Yellow Jacket to be a three-time All-American at the same NCAA Championships. At the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Pumputis set the school record for the 200 breast (1:50.70) to earn his third top-eight nod after earning it with school records in the 200 IM (1:41.04) and 100 breast (51.38) events to help lead the eight NCAA qualifiers from the then-No. 19-ranked Georgia Tech men’s swimming & diving team.

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

PHOTOS: Pumputis Etches Name in History in 2019
June 18, 2020 PHOTOS: Cami Hidalgo - An ACC Championship Year

A look back at a banner year for junior diver Cami Hidalgo

PHOTOS: Cami Hidalgo - An ACC Championship Year
PHOTOS: Pumputis Etches Name in History in 2019
May 1, 2020 PHOTOS: Jackets at 2019 NCAA Championships

#BestOfGT: No. 19 Swim-Dive Swarmed the NCAA Championships in 2019 with eight qualifiers

PHOTOS: Jackets at 2019 NCAA Championships
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets