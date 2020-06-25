PHOTOS: Pumputis Etches Name in History in 2019

#BestofGT (March 30, 2019) – Then-sophomore Caio Pumputis made history at Georgia Tech on the fourth day of the 2019 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships when he became the first Yellow Jacket to be a three-time All-American at the same NCAA Championships. At the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Pumputis set the school record for the 200 breast (1:50.70) to earn his third top-eight nod after earning it with school records in the 200 IM (1:41.04) and 100 breast (51.38) events to help lead the eight NCAA qualifiers from the then-No. 19-ranked Georgia Tech men’s swimming & diving team.