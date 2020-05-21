PHOTOS: Pro Jackets in Classic NBA Uniforms

In the midst of the NBA’s 74th season — currently on hold — ESPN’s experts ranked the 74 greatest in five different categories. For the purposes of this exercise, they considered a team’s jersey set (home, road, alternate) a single entity, unless the styles differed in ways more significant than a color swap.

The Utah Jazz’ “Red Rocks” uniforms, worn during the time Derrick Favors played for the Jazz (see photo below), are rated No. 53. Minnesota’s “Purple Rain” uniforms, worn by Josh Okogie, are rated No. 42. The Brooklyn Nets current black and white uniforms, worn by Thaddeus Young, Iman Shumpert and Jarrett Jack, come in at No. 69. Miami’s “Back to Black” uniforms, worn by Chris Bosh from 2012-14, rank No. 34. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ “Blue CAVS” uniforms (1987-89), worn by Mark Price, are No. 31. The Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boys Blue” uniforms, worn by John Salley, are No. 16. The L.A. Lakers “Showtime Gold” uniforms were voted No. 1.

Following is a photo gallery of former Yellow Jackets in the NBA wearing many of these uniforms.