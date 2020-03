#BestOfGT: Georgia Tech hosted its annual Pink Game for cancer awareness, and also honored its alumni, picking up a 3-0 win over Wake Forest in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The Jackets out-killed the Demon Deacons 47 to 19, the largest margin of the 2019 season to that point, and Mikayla Dowd recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 10 kills and 13 digs.