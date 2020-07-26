PHOTOS: Penn State National Open

#BestOfGT: Flashing back to the Penn State National Open from Oct. 18, 2019. Tech’s women finished second while the men came in sixth. The women’s team was led by Nicole Fegans, who finished fourth overall with a time of 20:31.4. She was followed by Mary Kathryn Knott, who finished 10th (20:59.2), and Liz Galarza, who came in 13th (21:07.0).

The men placed sixth in the 5.2 mile with 154 points. Matt McBrien was the Jackets’ top finisher, coming in at 16th overall with a time of 25:55.7. James Cragin crossed next for Tech, finishing 25th overall with a time of 26:05.4.