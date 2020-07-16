Open search form
PHOTOS: NCAA Tournament vs. Ohio State Gallery

#BestofGT: On May 3, 2019, Georgia Tech women’s tennis upset No. 25 Ohio State in the NCAA Championships round of 64 match, 4-3, in Nashville, Tenn. on the campus of Vanderbilt. The Yellow Jackets fought through a delayed start, four stoppages of play due to rain and erased an early 2-0 deficit in the match to secure a win in the program’s 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Kenya Jones, Gia Cohen and Nadia Gizdova all captured singles wins before Nami Otsuka clinched the match in a three-set battle at No. 2 singles.

