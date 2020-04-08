PHOTOS: Kenya Jones Flashback

Feb. 5, 2017 – Freshman Kenya Jones helped Georgia Tech to a 7-0 sweep of Tennessee, defeating Eve Repic, 7-6, 6-2, on court four.

April 9, 2017 – Kenya Jones helps No. 6 Tech collect a 4-0 victory over No. 33 Virginia, cruising to a 6-0 doubles win over Rosie Johanson/Meghan Kelley with doubles partner Paige Hourigan.

April 15, 2017 – No. 6 Georgia Tech dominates No. 28 Notre Dame, 7-0. Kenya Jones was victorious in both singles and doubles, finishing the match with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) win over Zoe Spence.

April 30, 2017 – Kenya Jones and Paige Hourigan clinch the doubles point against No. 5 North Carolina in the ACC Championship title match.

Feb. 4, 2018 – Sophomore Kenya Jones gets her season started, cruising to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Paiton Wagner of Oregon. Tech won, 5-2.

March 2, 2018 – Kenya Jones gives Tech a 3-1 lead over Virginia, collecting a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over T. Radosavljevic on court four.

March 4, 2018 – Playing at No. 3 singles, Jones gives Tech its first singles win over Louisville, downing Abbie Pahz, 6-3, 6-2, as the Jackets pocket a 7-0 victory over the Cardinals.

May 11, 2018 – Kenya Jones and Paige Hourigan clinch the doubles point against Eastern Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

May 21, 2018 – Kenya Jones and Paige Hourigan collect Tech’s only doubles victory against UCLA. The Jackets would come-from-behind to defeat UCLA, 4-3, and advance to the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

Jan. 30, 2019 – Kenya Jones opens her junior season with doubles and singles wins over Texas Tech.

Feb. 24, 2019 – No. 31 Georgia Tech sweeps Pittsburgh, 7-0, as Kenya Jones picks up both doubles and singles victories. Competing at No. 1 singles, No. 24 Jones pocketed a 7-5, 6-2 win over Claudia Bartolome.

March 22, 2019 – No. 12 Kenya Jones cruises to a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Natalie Novotna of Virginia Tech at the top singles spot. Tech swept the Hokies, 7-0.

April 12, 2019 – No. 14 Kenya Jones topped No. 6 Alexa Graham of North Carolina, 7-5, 6-1, at the No. 1 singles spot.

Jan. 11, 2020 – Georgia Tech seniors Kenya Jones, Nadia Gizdova and Nami Otsuka celebrate after a pair of wins over Kennesaw State to open the 2019-20 season.