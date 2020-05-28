Open search form
PHOTOS: Junior forward Jordan Usher

Jordan Usher, a junior swingman from Canton, Ga., enjoyed a strong 2019-20 season for the Yellow Jackets after becoming eligible in December. He started all 23 games after he gained his eligibility, manning the wing spot on the floor, and notched eight double-digit games, four of those in Tech’s final seven games of the season (11 vs. Louisville, 10 at Wake Forest, 10 vs. Pittsburgh, 11 at Clemson). He scored a high of 18 against Boise State and 13 at Boston College. Tech went 6-2 in games he scored in double-digits. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds overall, 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in conference games.

