PHOTOS: Jackets Play in 2017 ACC Championship Match

On April 30, 2019, Georgia Tech women’s tennis made its sixth appearance in the ACC Championship title match since 1986. The No. 8 Yellow Jackets faced top-seeded, No. 5 North Carolina.

In doubles action, Tech’s duo of No. 23 Johnnise Renaud and Rasheeda McAdoo gave the Jackets the edge, cruising to a 6-2 victory over Cassandra Vazquez/Alexa Graham.

Playing at the No. 1 seed, Tech’s doubles team of No. 39 Paige Hourigan and Kenya Jones clinched the doubles point for the Jackets, rolling to a 6-1 triumph over No.1 Hayley Carter/Jessie Aney.

Competing at No. 3, Nami Otsuka and Luca Fabian stood tied at 3-all against Sara Daavettila/Makenna Jones before the match was suspended when Georgia Tech clinched the point.

Opening singles play, No. 58 Johnnise Renaud secured a 2-0 match lead for Georgia Tech at No. 2, ousting No. 15 Sara Daavettila, 6-1, 6-2.

Luca Fabian represented Georgia Tech at the No. 6 seed in singles play.

Rasheeda McAdoo faced off against No. 2 Hayley Carter at the top seed.

At the No. 5 seed, Nami Otsuka returned the lead to Georgia Tech, collecting a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 97 Makenna Jones.

No. 84 Paige Hourigan played No. 3 singles against No. 32 Jessie Aney.

Kenya Jones played a hard-fought match against No. 66 Alexa Graham at No. 4 singles.

On April 29, the Jackets clinched their spot in the title match, defeating No. 12 Duke, 4-2.

