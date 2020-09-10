PHOTOS: Jackets in the NPF

From 2004-2014, there have been eight former Georgia Tech softball players who have been drafted in the National Pro Softball (NPF). Formerly the Women’s Pro Softball League (WPSL), the league was founded in 1997 and folded in 2001; the NPF revived the league in 2004, and has featured some of the best women’s softball players in the country.

Yellow Jackets in the NPF

2014: Ashley Thomas – Akron Racers, 16th pick (4th round)

2012: Kelsi Weseman – Carolina Diamonds, 13th pick (4th round)

2008: Brittany Barnes – Akron Racers, 23rd pick (4th round)

2008: Savannah Brown – Rockford Thunder, 5th pick (1st round)

2008: Aileen Morales – Chicago Bandits, 10th pick (2nd round)

2007: Caitlin Lever – Chicago Bandits, Undrafted

2005: Jessica Sallinger – NY/NJ Juggernauts, 9th pick (2nd round)

2004: Tara Knudsen – New England Riptide*, 1st pick

*Supplemental draft