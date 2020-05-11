PHOTOS: Jackets Cruise to 4-0 Win Over EKU

On May 11, 2018, Georgia Tech women’s tennis opened its NCAA Tournament run with a 4-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The No. 4 Yellow Jackets took the doubles point and three straight-set singles wins to move on to the second round. Tech would record a historic season in 2018, reaching the NCAA Championship semifinals for only the second time in program history.
Tech’s No. 1 doubles team of Kenya Jones and Paige Hourigan cruised to a 6-0 win over Kristina Lagoda/Viktorija Demcenkova, clinching the doubles point for the Jackets.
Johnnise Renaud and Nami Otsuka teamed up at No. 3 doubles to upend Laura Argente/Raquel Montalvo, 6-0.
Competing at No. 5 singles, Nami Otsuka gave the Jackets a 2-0 match lead with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Lisa Friess.
Ida Jarlskog extended Tech’s lead to 3-0, defeating Alexdra Belle, 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 1 singles, Paige Hourgian clinched the match, topping Laura Argente, 6-0, 6-2, for the 4-0 sweep.