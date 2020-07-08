PHOTOS: Head Coach Michelle Collier

#BestOfGT: Looking back at some of the best photos of Georgia Tech head coach and 2019 ACC Coach of the Year Michelle Collier. In her sixth season at the helm, Collier was also named AVCA Region Coach of the Year for leading the Jackets to their first NIVC Championship and second-place finish in the ACC after a 11th-place projected finish in preseason. It marked the Jackets’ highest finish in conference play since 2004. The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season with a 21-8 record, its first 20-win season since 2016 when the Jackets went 24-8. Collier is only the third Georgia Tech head coach to earn the honor.