PHOTOS: Gia Cohen Flashback

Jan. 30, 2019 – As a freshman, Gia Cohen competes against Francesca Sella of Texas Tech from the No. 4 spot.

Feb. 24, 2019 – Cohen partners with teammate Nami Otsuka in doubles and collects a singles win against Pittsburgh.

March 22, 2019 – Cohen pockets singles and doubles wins against Virginia Tech, helping the Yellow Jackets sweep the Hokies.

April 12, 2019 – Cohen celebrates during her match against No. 36 Cameron Morra of North Carolina.

Jan. 11, 2020 – As a sophomore, Gia Cohen goes undefeated in Tech’s double-header against Kennesaw State.

Jan. 30, 2020 – Cohen competes against Georgia indoors at the No. 2 singles spot.

RELATED GALLERIES

