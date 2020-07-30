PHOTOS: Georgia Tech’s 2K Club

RICH YUNKUS (1968-71) – 2,232 points
- Second-team All-America, 1971; third-team, 1970
- Sixth in the nation in scoring in 1970
- Tech’s all-time leader in points and scoring average
- Three-time Academic All-America, 1969-71
- #40 jersey retired, 1971
- Georgia Tech Hall of Fame, 1976
MATT HARPRING (1994-98) – 2,225 points
- First-team All-America, 1998
- Academic All-America, 1997 (2nd) & 1998 (1st)
- Three-time all-ACC first team, 1996-98
- NCAA & ACC Postgraduate Scholarships
- ACC All-Freshman, 1995
- #15 jersey retired, Feb. 28, 1998
- Tech’s career leader in free throws made and attempted
- Second in Tech history in career points, rebounds
- Finalist for Wooden and Naismith awards, 1998
- 15th pick in the 1998 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic
MARK PRICE (1982-86) – 2,193 points
- Three-time All-America (first-team in 1985)
- Four-time all-ACC selection (first-team, 1984-85-86)
- Finalist for Wooden and Naismith awards, 1986
- ACC Player of the Year, 1985
- Everett Case Award (ACC Tournament MVP), 1985
- ACC Rookie of the Year, 1983
- #25 jersey retired, March 2, 1986; #25 jersey also retired by Cleveland Cavaliers
- Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 2005; Georgia Tech Hall of Fame, 1991
- Second-round pick by Dallas in 1986 (traded to Cleveland)
DENNIS SCOTT (1987-90) – 2,115 points
- First-team All-America, National Player of the Year, 1990
- Two-time All-ACC, 1989 (3rd) & 1990 (1st)
- ACC Player of the Year, 1990
- ACC Rookie of the Year, 1988
- Holds Tech records for 3-pt FG in game, season & career
- Scored ACC-record 970 points in 1990
- Fourth pick in 1990 NBA draft by Orlando Magic
- Georgia Tech Hall of Fame, 2001
TOM HAMMONDS (1985-89) – 2,081 points
- Third-team All-America, 1989
- All-ACC first-team, 1988 & 1989; second-team, 1987
- #20 jersey retired, March 1, 1989
- First-round pick by Washington in 1989 NBA Draft
- Inducted into Georgia Tech Hall of Fame, 1996
TRAVIS BEST (1991-95) – 2,057 points
- Third-team All-America, 1989
- All-ACC first-team, 1988 & 1989; second-team, 1987
- #20 jersey retired, March 1, 1989
- First-round pick by Washington in 1989 NBA Draft
- Inducted into Georgia Tech Hall of Fame, 1996