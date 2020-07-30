Open search form
PHOTOS: Georgia Tech's 2K Club

RICH YUNKUS (1968-71) – 2,232 points

  • Second-team All-America, 1971; third-team, 1970
  • Sixth in the nation in scoring in 1970
  • Tech’s all-time leader in points and scoring average
  • Three-time Academic All-America, 1969-71
  • #40 jersey retired, 1971
  • Georgia Tech Hall of Fame, 1976
Matt Harpring

MATT HARPRING (1994-98) – 2,225 points

  • First-team All-America, 1998
  • Academic All-America, 1997 (2nd) & 1998 (1st)
  • Three-time all-ACC first team, 1996-98
  • NCAA & ACC Postgraduate Scholarships
  • ACC All-Freshman, 1995
  • #15 jersey retired, Feb. 28, 1998
  • Tech’s career leader in free throws made and attempted
  • Second in Tech history in career points, rebounds
  • Finalist for Wooden and Naismith awards, 1998
  • 15th pick in the 1998 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic

MARK PRICE (1982-86) – 2,193 points

  • Three-time All-America (first-team in 1985)
  • Four-time all-ACC selection (first-team, 1984-85-86)
  • Finalist for Wooden and Naismith awards, 1986
  • ACC Player of the Year, 1985
  • Everett Case Award (ACC Tournament MVP), 1985
  • ACC Rookie of the Year, 1983
  • #25 jersey retired, March 2, 1986; #25 jersey also retired by Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 2005; Georgia Tech Hall of Fame, 1991
  • Second-round pick by Dallas in 1986 (traded to Cleveland)

DENNIS SCOTT (1987-90) – 2,115 points

  • First-team All-America, National Player of the Year, 1990
  • Two-time All-ACC, 1989 (3rd) & 1990 (1st)
  • ACC Player of the Year, 1990
  • ACC Rookie of the Year, 1988
  • Holds Tech records for 3-pt FG in game, season & career
  • Scored ACC-record 970 points in 1990
  • Fourth pick in 1990 NBA draft by Orlando Magic
  • Georgia Tech Hall of Fame, 2001

TOM HAMMONDS (1985-89) – 2,081 points

  • Third-team All-America, 1989
  • All-ACC first-team, 1988 & 1989; second-team, 1987
  • #20 jersey retired, March 1, 1989
  • First-round pick by Washington in 1989 NBA Draft
  • Inducted into Georgia Tech Hall of Fame, 1996
Travis Best

TRAVIS BEST (1991-95) – 2,057 points

