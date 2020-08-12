Open search form
PHOTOS: Buckets and Dimes

In pictures, these are the Yellow Jackets who were the best at getting points for themselves and teammates. Only eight players in program history have piled up 1,000 points and 400 assists in their careers. Brian Oliver and Bruce Dalrymple are part of an even more exclusive club, the only Jackets to have scored 1,000 points and recorded 400 assists AND 500 rebounds.

MARK PRICE (1982-86) – 2,193 points, 510 assists

Travis Best

TRAVIS BEST (1991-95) – 2,057 points, 692 assists

BRIAN OLIVER (1986-90) – 1,848 points, 538 assists

Tony Akins

TONY AKINS (1999-2002) – 1,658 points, 560 assists

BRUCE DALRYMPLE (1983-87) – 1,588 points, 446 assists

KENNY ANDERSON (1989-91) – 1,497 points, 454 assists

Jarrett Jack

JARRETT JACK (2002-05) – 1,265 points, 543 assists

DREW BARRY (1992-96) – 1,253 points, 724 assists

