#BestOfGT: Avery Bartlett (2016-19) is one of Georgia Tech’s most accomplished and decorated distance runners. The Tallahassee, Fla. native owns the Georgia Tech program indoor records in the 800m (1:47.32), 1000m (2:22.49) and DMR (9:34.38). He is a four-time NCAA All-American in the 800m, and was an NCAA Championship qualifier in all four years on The Flats, including an NCAA Championship in the 800m in 2018. He was also a seven-time all-ACC performer.