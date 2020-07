#BestOfGT: Claudio Pinheiro joined the Georgia Tech volleyball coaching staff as an assistant coach in August 2017. In 2019, Pinheiro helped lead the Jackets to its first NIVC Championship and second-place finish in the ACC. It marked the Jackets’ highest finish in conference play since 2004. The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season with a 21-8 record, its first 20-win season since 2016.