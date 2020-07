#BestOfGT: In 2019, assistant coach Arielle Wilson helped lead the Jackets to its first NIVC Championship and second-place finish in the ACC after a 11th-place projected finish in preseason. It marked the Jackets’ highest finish in conference play since 2004 when they went undefeated to claim the regular season title. The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season with a 21-8 record, its first 20-win season since 2016 when the Jackets went 24-8.