Recently elected to the 2020 Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, Amanda McDowell had a distinguished collegiate career on The Flats from 2007-10. As a freshman, McDowell helped the Yellow Jackets capture the 2007 NCAA National Championship before she won the 2008 NCAA Singles Championship the following season. McDowell earned All-America status in 2008 when she became the first Georgia Tech women’s tennis player to win an individual title.