PHOTOS: A Reflection on Nami Otsuka’s Career

Feb. 5, 2017 – Nami Otsuka, ranked No. 82, cruises to a 6-0, 6-3 rout over Gabby Schuck as Tech sweeps Tennessee, 7-0.

Feb. 26, 2017 – Playing at No. 5, Otsuka collects her first collegiate career ACC singles win, defeating Andrea Garcia of No. 36 Florida State, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2). Tech defeated the Seminoles, 5-2, to open league play.

April 9, 2017 – No. 6 Georgia Tech handles No. 33 Virginia, 4-0, as Otsuka goes undefeated against the Cavaliers, collecting both doubles and singles wins. The freshman downed Camille Favero, 6-1, 6-2, on court five in singles action to give the Jackets a 2-0 lead in its Pink Match.

April 15, 2017 – Otsuka helps lift Georgia Tech to a 7-0 victory over Notre Dame in its final regular season home match, moving the Jackets to 12-0 in ACC play and remaining undefeated at home. Otsuka pocketed a 6-3, 6-1 triumph over Mary Closs on court five.

April 29, 2017 – No. 8 Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Championship match, defeating No. 12 Duke, 4-2, to make their sixth appearance in the title match. In doubles play, Otsuka and teammate Luca Fabian picked up a 6-3 win to give the Jackets the edge.

April 30, 2017 – In the ACC title match, the Jackets dropped a tight 4-3 decision to No. 5 North Carolina. Tied at 2-2, freshman Otsuka returned the lead to Tech with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 triumph over No. 97 Makenna Jones at No. 5 singles.

Feb. 4, 2018 – Otsuka continued a strong start to her sophomore season with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Julia Lilien. Tech would defeat Oregon, 5-2.

March 2, 2018 – Otsuka tied the match against No. 24 Virginia, topping Chloe Gullickson 6-4, 6-1. The No. 3 Jackets edged out a 4-3 victory over the Cavaliers.

April 6, 2018 – Otsuka helped No. 4 Georgia Tech edge No. 3 Duke, 4-2. The sophomore pushed the Jackets in front, 3-2, in the match with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 85 Ellyse Hamlin.

May 12, 2018 – Georgia Tech secured a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16 with a 4-0 victory over Winthrop. Otsuka pocketed doubles and singles wins.

May 21, 2018 – Sophomore Nami Otsuka recorded a strong comeback victory over Ayan Broomfield, 7-5, 7-6 (2), against UCLA in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, erasing Tech’s deficit and tying the match at 3-3. The Jackets would defeat UCLA, 4-3, to advance to the semifinals.

May 21, 2018 – Otsuka downed Vanderbilt’s Emma Kurtz, 6-1, 6-3, in the NCAA semifinals. Tech ultimately fell in the match, 4-2.

Jan. 30, 2019 – Nami Otsuka competed mainly at the No. 2 and 3 spots during her junior campaign.

Feb. 24, 2019 – Competing at the No. 2 seed, Otsuka helps Tech sweep Pittsburgh with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 1-0 (10-6) victory over Luisa Varon.

March 22, 2019 – Otsuka cruises to a 6-2, 6-2 decision over Nika Kozar of Virginia Tech at the No. 2 seed. The Yellow Jackets swept the Hokies.

Jan. 11, 2020 – Nami Otsuka opens her senior season helping the Yellow Jackets sweep Kennesaw State in a doubleheader at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Seniors Kenya Jones, Nadia Gizdova and Nami Otsuka are all smiles after victories over Kennesaw State in January.