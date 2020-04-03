Open search form
PHOTOS: A Reflection on Nami Otsuka's Career

Nami Otsuka vs. Tennessee 2017

Feb. 5, 2017 – Nami Otsuka, ranked No. 82, cruises to a 6-0, 6-3  rout over Gabby Schuck as Tech sweeps Tennessee, 7-0.

Feb. 26, 2017 – Playing at No. 5, Otsuka collects her first collegiate career ACC singles win, defeating Andrea Garcia of No. 36 Florida State, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2). Tech defeated the Seminoles, 5-2, to open league play.

Nami Otsuka vs. Virginia - 2017

April 9, 2017 – No. 6 Georgia Tech handles No. 33 Virginia, 4-0, as Otsuka goes undefeated against the Cavaliers, collecting both doubles and singles wins. The freshman downed Camille Favero, 6-1, 6-2, on court five in singles action to give the Jackets a 2-0 lead in its Pink Match.

Nami Otsuka vs. Notre Dame - 2017

April 15, 2017 – Otsuka helps lift Georgia Tech to a 7-0 victory over Notre Dame in its final regular season home match, moving the Jackets to 12-0 in ACC play and remaining undefeated at home. Otsuka pocketed a 6-3, 6-1 triumph over Mary Closs on court five.

Nami Otsuka vs. Duke - 2017

April 29, 2017 – No. 8 Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Championship match, defeating No. 12 Duke, 4-2, to make their sixth appearance in the title match. In doubles play, Otsuka and teammate Luca Fabian picked up a 6-3 win to give the Jackets the edge.

Nami Otsuka vs. UNC in ACC - 2017

April 30, 2017 – In the ACC title match, the Jackets dropped a tight 4-3 decision to No. 5 North Carolina. Tied at 2-2, freshman Otsuka returned the lead to Tech with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 triumph over No. 97 Makenna Jones at No. 5 singles.

Nami Otsuka vs. Oregon - 2018

Feb. 4, 2018 – Otsuka continued a strong start to her sophomore season with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Julia Lilien. Tech would defeat Oregon, 5-2.

March 2, 2018 – Otsuka tied the match against No. 24 Virginia, topping Chloe Gullickson 6-4, 6-1. The No. 3 Jackets edged out a 4-3 victory over the Cavaliers.

Nami Otsuka vs. Duke - 2018

April 6, 2018 – Otsuka helped No. 4 Georgia Tech edge No. 3 Duke, 4-2. The sophomore pushed the Jackets in front, 3-2, in the match with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 85 Ellyse Hamlin.

Nami Otsuka vs. Winthrop in NCAA - 2018

May 12, 2018  – Georgia Tech secured a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16 with a 4-0 victory over Winthrop. Otsuka pocketed doubles and singles wins.

Nami Otsuka vs. UCLA in NCAA - 2018

May 21, 2018 – Sophomore Nami Otsuka recorded a strong comeback victory over Ayan Broomfield, 7-5, 7-6 (2), against UCLA in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, erasing Tech’s deficit and tying the match at 3-3. The Jackets would defeat UCLA, 4-3, to advance to the semifinals.

Nami Otsuka vs. Vanderbilt in NCAA - 2018

May 21, 2018 – Otsuka downed Vanderbilt’s Emma Kurtz, 6-1, 6-3, in the NCAA semifinals. Tech ultimately fell in the match, 4-2.

Nami Otsuka vs. Texas Tech - 2019

Jan. 30, 2019 – Nami Otsuka competed mainly at the No. 2 and 3 spots during her junior campaign.

Nami Otsuka vs. Pitt - 2019

Feb. 24, 2019 – Competing at the No. 2 seed, Otsuka helps Tech sweep Pittsburgh with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 1-0 (10-6) victory over Luisa Varon.

Nami Otsuka vs. Virginia Tech -2019

March 22, 2019 – Otsuka cruises to a 6-2, 6-2 decision over Nika Kozar of Virginia Tech at the No. 2 seed. The Yellow Jackets swept the Hokies.

Nami Otsuka vs. KSU - 2020

Jan. 11, 2020 – Nami Otsuka opens her senior season helping the Yellow Jackets sweep Kennesaw State in a doubleheader at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Women's Tennis Seniors 2020

Seniors Kenya Jones, Nadia Gizdova and Nami Otsuka are all smiles after victories over Kennesaw State in January.

Nami Otsuka vs. Georgia - 2020

Jan. 30, 2020 – Otsuka celebrates during her match against No. 3 Georgia during her senior season.

PHOTOS: A Reflection on Nami Otsuka's Career
