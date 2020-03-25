PHOTOS: A Look Back at Nadia Gizdova’s Career

Feb. 5, 2017 – As a freshmen, Nadia Gizdova helps Georgia Tech sweep Tennessee at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, defeating Johanna Silva 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 from court five in singles action.

Feb. 26, 2017 – Gizdova downs Gabrielle Goldin from court six, 6-4, 6-2, as No. 11 Tech defeats No. 36 Florida State, 5-2.

April 30, 2017 – Gizdova cheers alongside two of her teammates during doubles of the ACC Championship Match against No. 5 UNC.

March 4, 2018 – As a sophomore, Gizdova cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Maya Smith, helping Tech complete the sweep over Louisville, 7-0.

May 21, 2018 – Georgia Tech lines up for the National Anthem prior to first serve against Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Tech reached the semifinals for only the second time in program history.

Feb. 24, 2019 – Juniors Nadia Gizdova and Kenya Jones team up in doubles action against Pitt to down Clara Lucas/Camila Moreno, 6-4, from court three. Tech would sweep Pitt, 7-0.

March 22, 2019 – Tech sweeps Virginia Tech in ACC play as Gizdova cruises to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Shene Disbergen on court six.

April 12, 2019 – Facing Chloe Ouellet-Pizer of No. 1 North Carolina, Gizdova was on track to complete a three-set win over the Tar Heel before the match was suspended, 6-4, 1-6, 4-2.

Jan. 11, 2020 – Gizdova opened her dual season as a senior helping the Yellow Jackets complete a doubleheader sweep over Kennesaw State.

Jan. 30, 2020 – Gizdova plays in her final regular season match against in-state rival Georgia.