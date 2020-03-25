Open search form
Open mobile menu

PHOTOS: A Look Back at Nadia Gizdova's Career

Nadia Gizdova vs. Tennessee 2017

Feb. 5, 2017 – As a freshmen, Nadia Gizdova helps Georgia Tech sweep Tennessee at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, defeating Johanna Silva 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 from court five in singles action.

Nadia Gizdova vs. Florida State - 2017

Feb. 26, 2017 – Gizdova downs Gabrielle Goldin from court six, 6-4, 6-2, as No. 11 Tech defeats No. 36 Florida State, 5-2.

Nadia Gizdova - ACC 2017

April 30, 2017 – Gizdova cheers alongside two of her teammates during doubles of the ACC Championship Match against No. 5 UNC.

Nadia Gizdova 2018

March 4, 2018 – As a sophomore, Gizdova cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Maya Smith, helping Tech complete the sweep over Louisville, 7-0.

Women's Tennis - NCAA Semifinals 2018

May 21, 2018 – Georgia Tech lines up for the National Anthem prior to first serve against Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Tech reached the semifinals for only the second time in program history.

Nadia Gizdova and Kenya Jones

Feb. 24, 2019 – Juniors Nadia Gizdova and Kenya Jones team up in doubles action against Pitt to down Clara Lucas/Camila Moreno, 6-4, from court three. Tech would sweep Pitt, 7-0.

Nadia Gizdova 2019

March 22, 2019 – Tech sweeps Virginia Tech in ACC play as Gizdova cruises to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Shene Disbergen on court six.

Nadia Gizdova vs. UNC 2019

April 12, 2019 – Facing Chloe Ouellet-Pizer of No. 1 North Carolina, Gizdova was on track to complete a three-set win over the Tar Heel before the match was suspended, 6-4, 1-6, 4-2.

Nadia Gizdova vs. KSU 2020

Jan. 11, 2020 – Gizdova opened her dual season as a senior helping the Yellow Jackets complete a doubleheader sweep over Kennesaw State.

Nadia Gizdova vs. Georgia 2020

Jan. 30, 2020 – Gizdova plays in her final regular season match against in-state rival Georgia.

Women's Tennis Seniors 2020

Georgia Tech women’s tennis seniors Kenya Jones, Nadia Gizdova and Nami Otsuka celebrate after a win in 2020.

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

PHOTOS: A Look Back at Nadia Gizdova’s Career
March 18, 2020 #BestOfGT: Women's Tennis Visits Las Vegas

Flashback photo gallery: Georgia Tech women's tennis capped fall play at the Rebel Invite.

#BestOfGT: Women's Tennis Visits Las Vegas
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Nadia Gizdova’s Career
May 3, 2019 PHOTOS: Women's Tennis Defeats Ohio State

Women's tennis edges Ohio State in NCAA Championship first round

PHOTOS: Women's Tennis Defeats Ohio State
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets