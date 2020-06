#BestOfGT: The Yellow Jackets featured eight different arms in the circle during the 2020 season, with freshman Blake Neleman and senior Morgan Bruce leading the way with nine starts apiece. Neleman made an immediate impact for Tech, with a 9-1 record and team-leading 1.45 ERA and 77 strikeouts. Four different Jackets, Bruce, Brooke Barfield, Madison McPherson and Palmer Pinholster, earned saves. The team finished the year 12-11 with a 3.32 ERA.