#BestofGT: From November 2019, the Yellow Jackets turned in a strong performance at the NCAA South Region Championships for the second-straight year, with the women finishing fourth while the men placed fifth, with three individuals earning All-Region honors Nicole Fegans (20:41.7), Mary Kathryn Knott (20:42.4) and Braeden Collins (31:06.3), in Tallahassee, Fla.