Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Paul Haley II: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Paul Haley II: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Share

Paul Haley II, Golf (2007-11)

A part-time starter early in his career, Paul Haley II blossomed into a stalwart in the Yellow Jackets’ lineup as a junior and senior, posting seven top-10 finishes, including a pair of victories. One of those was the ACC Championship as a senior in 2011, one of eleven individual ACC champions in Tech golf history. He was also named to the All-ACC team that year and earned honorable mention All-America honors. Haley led Tech to a pair of ACC team titles in 2010 and 2011 and five team victories overall.  A key member of the first two Tech teams to advance to match play at the NCAA Championship (2010, 2011), he tied for ninth individually in 2010 and 20th in 2011.

RELATED HEADLINES
Athletics Omoregie Uzzi: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Saluting All-America lineman Omorogie Uzzi, Georgia Tech Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Omoregie Uzzi: Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Athletics TECH TALKS: Hiroshi Tai

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, GT golf's Hiroshi Tai is this week's Tech Talks guest

TECH TALKS: Hiroshi Tai
Athletics TECH TALKS: Christo Lamprecht

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, GT golf's Christo Lamprecht is this week's Tech Talks guest

TECH TALKS: Christo Lamprecht
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets