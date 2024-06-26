Paul Haley II: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Paul Haley II, Golf (2007-11)

A part-time starter early in his career, Paul Haley II blossomed into a stalwart in the Yellow Jackets’ lineup as a junior and senior, posting seven top-10 finishes, including a pair of victories. One of those was the ACC Championship as a senior in 2011, one of eleven individual ACC champions in Tech golf history. He was also named to the All-ACC team that year and earned honorable mention All-America honors. Haley led Tech to a pair of ACC team titles in 2010 and 2011 and five team victories overall. A key member of the first two Tech teams to advance to match play at the NCAA Championship (2010, 2011), he tied for ninth individually in 2010 and 20th in 2011.