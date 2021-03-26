No. 22 Tech Falls at No. 14 Louisville

Final stats coming soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 22 Georgia Tech volleyball saw its three-match winning streak snapped and fell for only the fourth time in its last 33 matches in a 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-17) loss at No. 14 Louisville on Friday afternoon.

Louisville (11-2, 10-2 ACC) won its seventh-straight match on the strength of a .260 hitting percentage. Georgia Tech (11-3, 11-3 ACC) hit just .011 for the match, by far its lowest percentage of the season (prev.: .145 at Pitt on March 8) and .303 below its ACC-best season average of .314.