No. 22 Tech Falls at No. 14 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 22 Georgia Tech volleyball saw its three-match winning streak snapped and fell for only the fourth time in its last 33 matches in a 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-17) loss at No. 14 Louisville on Friday afternoon.
Louisville (11-2, 10-2 ACC) won its seventh-straight match on the strength of a .260 hitting percentage. Georgia Tech (11-3, 11-3 ACC) hit just .011 for the match, by far its lowest percentage of the season (prev.: .145 at Pitt on March 8) and .303 below its ACC-best season average of .314.
Tech’s Julia Bergmann led all players with 12 kills. Mariana Brambilla added eight kills and Erin Moss had a team-high four blocks. The Yellow Jackets were by 25 attack errors (against just 26 kills) and eight serving errors, both season highs.
Anna Debeer led Louisville with 11 kills and nine digs. UL middle blocker Amaya Tillman had a game-high .444 hitting percentage and seven blocks.
Georgia Tech returns to action on Saturday versus NC State. The match begins at 3:30 p.m. at Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.