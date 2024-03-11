Miles Kelly, Baye Ndongo Receive ACC Honors

Washington, D.C. – Miles Kelly was an honorable mention selection to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball team, while Baye Ndongo earned a spot on the ACC’s All-Rookie team announced by the ACC Monday afternoon.

North Carolina senior guard RJ Davis was voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Player of the Year, while the Tar Heels’ Hubert Davis earned ACC Coach of the Year honors, highlighting the 2023-24 All-ACC Men’s Basketball Team and award winners.

The 2023-24 All-ACC Team was determined by a 75-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.

Virginia’s Reece Beekman notched ACC Defensive Player of the Year laurels for the second straight season, while Notre Dame’s Markus Burton earned ACC Rookie of Year honors. Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin claimed the ACC’s Most Improved Player, while Pitt’s Ishmael Leggett was picked as the Sixth Man of the Year.

Kelly is the Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer, both in all games and in ACC games only, for the second straight year, averaging 14.1 points per game. The 6-6 junior from Stone Mountain, Ga., remains a high-volume and accurate three-point shooter, hitting 38.5 percent from distance in ACC games, but has expanded his game to score more frequently at the basket, leading the team in free throw attempts (72.5 percent) and three-point attempts. He is also Tech’s second-leading rebounder at 5.6 per game.

Kelly became the 48th Tech player to reach 1,000 career points on Feb. 21 against Clemson, now with 1,049 points, and has entered the top 10 in program history in three-point field goals (183). He has reached double figures in all but five games this season, has scored 20 or more eight times, and has four double-doubles in points and rebounds.

Ndongo missed Tech’s first three games with a hand injury, but has started every game since either in the post or at the power forward spot. The 6-9 forward from Mboro, Senegal is one of only two freshmen in Division I to average 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while hitting at least 56 percent of his shots from the floor. Only Chris Bosh (2003) and Derrick Favors (2010) have exceeded all those numbers as freshmen.

Ndongo has led the Jackets in scoring nine times and in rebounding 17 times, while posting six double-doubles. He was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week three times early in the season, once after scoring 21 points to lead Tech past No. 7 Duke in December, again after scoring 12 points with 19 rebounds in a Dec. 16 win over Penn State at Madison Square Garden, and the third time after making the all-tournament team at the Diamond Head Classic.

Ndongo is the first Tech freshman since Josh Okogie to be voted to the All-Rookie team.

Tech (14-17, 7-13 ACC) is back in action Tuesday to face Notre Dame at 2 p.m. to face Notre Dame in the opening round of the New York Life Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Washington, D.C.