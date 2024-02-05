Men's Basketball Takes On Wake Forest

THE FLATS – Ready to battle the highest-scoring team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Georgia Tech returns home to face Wake Forest in a 7 p.m. contest Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion, continuing the back half of the ACC regular-season schedule.

Tech (10-12, 3-8 ACC) looks to bounce back from another close loss, 82-76 Saturday at NC State, and searches for consistency in a season in which the Yellow Jackets have toppled No. 3 North Carolina (74-73), Clemson (93-90 in overtime) and No. 7 Duke (72-68) in ACC play this season.

Wake Forest (14-7, 6-4 ACC) has averaged more than 80 points per game in conference play, and come to Atlanta following a 99-70 win Saturday over Syracuse. The Demon Deacons have scored 80 or more in five of their six ACC wins, 90 or more in their last two.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on ESPNU, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 388 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF