Men’s Basketball Back Home to Face Syracuse

THE FLATS – Back home after two games on the road, Georgia Tech looks for its first February victory Saturday when it hosts Syracuse in a 5:30 p.m. tip at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (10-15, 3-11 ACC) dropped its fourth straight game Wednesday in a 58-55 defeat at Notre Dame. The Jackets also lost 82-76 at NC State, 80-51 at home to Wake Forest and 79-67 at Louisville since knocking off No. 3 North Carolina to close out the month of January. The Yellow Jackets, who have also defeated Duke and Clemson in conference play, have lost seven of their last eight games.

Syracuse (16-9, 7-7 ACC) has won two of its last three games to even its ACC mark, including an 86-79 home court victory over North Carolina Tuesday night. The Orange also own ACC wins over Boston College, Pitt, Miami and Louisville, but are just 1-5 on the road in conference play.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on The CW Network, which airs in Atlanta on Peachtree TV. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 384 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF