Men's Basketball ACC Tipoff Rewind 2024

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR ALL GAMES EXCEPT DUKE

Upper-level tickets can be purchased for a little as $12, and lower-level seats start at $38. Every home game on the schedule is available with the exception of Tech’s ACC home opener against Duke on Dec. 21, which will be available at a later date. The Yellow Jackets host critical non-conference games against Georgia (Nov. 15) and Cincinnati (Nov. 23) as well as ACC foes Boston College, Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia Tech in the month of January, and Louisville, Stanford, California, NC State and Miami in February and March.

Tech’s regular-season home schedule begins Nov. 6 against West Georgia. Tech will open the 2024-25 season with seven consecutive home games, its longest homestand to open a season since 1980-81. After three straight games away from home (Oklahoma, North Carolina, Northwestern), the Jackets will have five more in a row at McCamish Pavilion, including conference tilts against Notre Dame and Boston College.

SIX- AND NINE-GAME PLANS ALSO AVAILABLE

Georgia Tech basketball fans looking for looking to attend multiple games but do not wish to acquire season tickets can purchase a nine-game package, which focuses on key Atlantic Coast Conference games, or a six-game plan that includes weekend-only games.

Tech’s Dec. 21 Atlantic Coast Conference home opener vs. Duke headlines the nine-game plan, which also includes Notre Dame (Dec. 31), Clemson (Jan. 14), Stanford (Feb. 12) and Miami (March 4), as well as non-conference games against Texas Southern (Nov. 12), Cincinnati (Nov. 23), Central Arkansas (Nov. 30) and UMBC (Dec. 18). These plans start at $204.

The Yellow Jackets’ Nov. 15 rivalry game against Georgia anchors the six-game plan, which also includes North Florida (Nov. 10), Boston College (Jan. 4), Louisville (Feb. 1), California (Feb. 15) and NC State (March 1). The six-game plans start at $171.

Both plans are designed so Tech fans can enjoy Yellow Jackets’ basketball throughout the season. The price for each plan is discounted below the total price of each game individually, and varies only with the seat locations that are chosen. Ticket flexibility is included – purchasers can transfer tickets they can’t use to someone else or sell on SeatGeek (Tech’s official resale partner).

SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE

Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball remain on sale to the general public. Tech’s 19-game home schedule includes new conference members California and Stanford, and six home games will be played on a Friday (Georgia) or Saturday (Cincinnati, Central Arkansas, Duke, Boston College, Louisville, California, NC State). Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its second year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Tickets for men’s basketball can be reserved here.