JumpStart Jackets Welcomes New Class

THE FLATS – Members of Georgia Tech’s incoming freshmen class arrived on campus recently and began their orientation period with the annual JumpStart Jackets summer bridge program. Over a two-week period, the program will introduce several topics to the newest Yellow Jackets to help the acclimation period to academics and campus, aiding in the transition from high school to college life.

During the two weeks, 33 freshmen Jackets across five sports, will participate in modules focused on building academic skills, campus community and the Total Person Program. JumpStart Jackets is led by the Athletics Association’s student-services staff, Total Person Program staff and campus partners.

During the opening day of programming, student-athletes were welcomed by executive deputy athletics director, Jon Palumbo, and members of the academic and Total Person Program staffs. Week one also includes introductory overviews of the Student-Athlete Advisory Board and GT’s Student Government Association, as well as programs focused on total wellness and leadership development. The week ends with a service project in the Atlanta community, engaging Georgia Tech student-athletes with the local community.

Week two will shift to an academic focus with a welcome from Faculty Athletics Representative, Dr. Jenna Jordan. Each day will feature a “Lunch-N-Learn” guest speaker and diverse set of topics covering growth mindset, NIL, Create X, time management and compliance.

JumpStart Jackets provides opportunities for new Yellow Jackets to meet and interact with fellow freshmen outside of their team, while exploring campus and athletic buildings to ease the transition period to college life.