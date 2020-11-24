VIDEO - Josh Pastner Press Conference

Georgia Tech head basketball coach Josh Pastner talks to the media on the eve of his fifth season on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets open their 2020-21 season this week by hosting Georgia State (9 p.m. Wednesday) and Mercer (8 p.m. Friday) at McCamish Pavilion.

The Jackets return four starters from a team that went 17-14 last season and finished fifth in the ACC (11-9). Tech has been projected to finish ninth this season.