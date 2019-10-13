Jackets Record Second-Straight ACC Road Sweep

Box Score

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Recording its second-straight Atlantic Coast Conference road sweep, Georgia Tech volleyball (10-7, 3-3 ACC) topped Virginia Tech (7-12, 0-6) 3-0 on Sunday afternoon in its final match of a four-match road swing.

How it happened:

The Jackets took the first lead of the first set, making a 5-0 run with sophomore Maddie Tippett at the service line to lead 9-4 and Virginia Tech called for a timeout. Georgia Tech kept at it, moving its lead to seven at 20-13 and the Hokies signaled for their second timeout. The Jackets only allowed two more points before taking the set on an attack error at 25-15.

Georgia Tech carried the momentum into the second set, taking a 12-7 lead off a kill from sophomore Mariana Brambilla and the Hokies called for timeout. The White and Gold didn’t let up, moving the score to 17-8 on a kill from sophomore Mikaila Dowd. The Jackets reached set point at 24-15 on a kill from sophomore Kaila Kaiser. Freshman Julia Bergmann’s eighth kill of the match sealed the set at 25-15 for the 2-0 advantage.

The third set was the closest start but a 7-2 run by the Jackets allowed them to lead the Hokies 15-11 at the media timeout. The Jackets kept rolling, using a kill from senior Kodie Comby to push their lead to 18-12 and Virginia Tech called timeout. A kill from Kaiser brought the score to 23-16 and the Hokies used their second timeout. The Jackets used back-to-back service aces from Bergmann to claim the set 25-16 for its second-straight ACC sweep.

Up next:

The Jackets return to O’Keefe to kick off a four-match homestand on Friday, Oct. 18 to host Wake Forest for a 7 p.m. first serve on ACCNX.

Tech Tidbits:

Bergmann recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 11 kills and 14 digs.

Tech’s team hitting percentage at .396 was a season best for the Jackets.

For the ninth time this season the Jackets have held an opponent below .200 attack percentage.

For the first time since 2016, the Jackets recorded back-to-back ACC road sweeps.

