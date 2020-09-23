Jackets Prepare to Open Season at Miami

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will open the 2020 fall season in Coral Gables, Fla. with two matches against ACC foe Miami, September 24 and 25. Both matches will be played at 6 p.m.
TV
- Thursday, Sept. 24 – ACC Network – Watch | Live Stats
- Friday, Sept. 25 – ACC Network Extra – Watch | Live Stats
Storylines
- Georgia Tech won its first NIVC Championship in 2019 after finishing the season 26-8.
- Tech is coming off its best conference finish since 2004
- The Yellow Jackets had six players earn all-ACC honors in 2019, with five returning for 2020.
- In 2019 Michelle Collier was named ACC Coach of the Year, Julia Bergmann won ACC Freshman of the Year and Matti McKissock was awarded ACC Setter of the Year.
Series Notes
- The Yellow Jackets swept Miami in a 3-0 decision in their last meeting, Nov. 29, 2019 in Coral Gables, Fla.
- Tech has beaten the Hurricanes in three of its last five meetings, including two of the last three in Coral Gables.
- Miami leads the all-time series 16-11
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
