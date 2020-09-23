Jackets Prepare to Open Season at Miami

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will open the 2020 fall season in Coral Gables, Fla. with two matches against ACC foe Miami, September 24 and 25. Both matches will be played at 6 p.m.

TV

Thursday, Sept. 24 – ACC Network – Watch | Live Stats

Friday, Sept. 25 – ACC Network Extra – Watch | Live Stats

Storylines

Georgia Tech won its first NIVC Championship in 2019 after finishing the season 26-8.

Tech is coming off its best conference finish since 2004

The Yellow Jackets had six players earn all-ACC honors in 2019, with five returning for 2020.

In 2019 Michelle Collier was named ACC Coach of the Year, Julia Bergmann won ACC Freshman of the Year and Matti McKissock was awarded ACC Setter of the Year.

Series Notes

The Yellow Jackets swept Miami in a 3-0 decision in their last meeting, Nov. 29, 2019 in Coral Gables, Fla.

Tech has beaten the Hurricanes in three of its last five meetings, including two of the last three in Coral Gables.

Miami leads the all-time series 16-11

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

