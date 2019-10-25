Jackets host Florida State for "Vs Cancer" Meet

Georgia Tech hosts ACC foe Florida State for its first home meet of the season!

THE FLATS– Georgia Tech will host ACC foe Florida State for its “Georgia Tech vs. Cancer” meet on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at McCauley Aquatic Center.

Partnering with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s “Vs. Cancer” – a nonprofit fundraising campaign founded by NCAA student-athletes – swimming and diving is helping to raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to children fighting the deadliest childhood cancer.

This will be the first meet of the season for the men. The women kicked off the season two weeks ago at the Rice Fall Splash Invitational and Houston Dive Invitational. The Jackets finished second overall behind strong performances from seniors Emily Ilgenfritz and Kristen Hepler, and freshman McKenzie Campbell. In diving, Tech was led by junior Camryn Hidalgo, who placed first on the 3-meter board before finishing second on the platform.

Order of Events

200 Medley Relay

1000 Free

3-meter dive

1-meter dive

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

200 IM

400 Free Relay

The meet is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

