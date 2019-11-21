Jackets Host Annual GT Invite

Live Results

THE FLATS – Swimming and diving hosts its annual Georgia Tech Invitational this weekend, where 17 teams from eight schools, including four nationally ranked squads, will compete at the McAuley Aquatic Center from Nov. 22-24.

Prelims will begin each day at 10 a.m., with finals starting at 5:30 p.m. The entirety of the invite, both prelims and finals, will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jacket men’s team will face off against ranked opponents No. 6 Florida and No. 17 Florida State, along with Alabama, East Carolina, North Carolina, South Carolina and Utah.

The Georgia Tech women’s team will battle in the pool against two nationally ranked teams as well, No. 1 Florida and No. 23 North Carolina. The rest of the field includes Alabama, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Southern, South Carolina and Utah.

(in order of event, prelims start each day at 10 a.m. ET, finals begin at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 22

Watch Live (Prelims – 10 a.m.) | Watch Live (Finals – 5:30 p.m.)

200 Free Relay

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

Women’s Diving

Men’s Diving

400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Nov. 23

Watch Live (Prelims – 10 a.m.) | Watch Live (Finals – 5:30 p.m.)

200 Medley Relay

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

Women’s Diving

Men’s Diving

800 Free Relay

Sunday, Nov. 24

Watch Live (Prelims – 10 a.m.) | Watch Live (Finals – 5:30 p.m.)

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving

400 Free Relay

