VIDEO: Jacket Legend Marvin Lewis

Lewis' three-point shooting helped the Jackets reach the 2004 Final Four
A native of Germantown, Md., Marvin Lewis was a four-year starter and two-year captain for the Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team. He made the ACC All-Freshman team in 2001 after averaging 8.7 points and hitting 37.4 percent of his three-point shots, then averaged in double figures the remainder of his career as the Yellow Jackets won 16 games his sophomore year, reached the quarterfinals of the NIT his junior year and went all the way to the national championship game his senior year.
The dependable three-point shooter finished his career having made 38,4 percent, which still ranks in the top-10, and made a career-high 39.8 percent as a senior. His 1,396 points still ranked 21st in Tech annals.
Lewis graduated with honors from Georgia Tech in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in management. After becoming a licensed CPA, Lewis also earned a master’s degree in taxation from Georgia State in 2008. After spending time in private business, he has risen through the ranks of athletics administration on the Division I level and currently is the chief financial officer for the Georgia Tech Athletic Association.