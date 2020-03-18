Georgia Tech Volleyball Auction Dinner Rescheduled

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball has announced that its 2nd Annual Auction Dinner has been rescheduled to April 24th amidst concerns related to COVID-19. The auction will still take place at East Lake Gold Club, from 6-9 p.m.

The event will be a fun-filled night of dinner complete with a silent auction, Yellow Jacket reverse bingo, live entertainment and intimate engagement with the Georgia Tech volleyball team and their families.

Cocktail hour will start at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow. Funds raised at the auction and dinner will support the volleyball program and help fund an international team trip that is permitted by the NCAA every four years. Additionally, some of the funds will be used for renovations to O’Keefe Gymnasium, home of Yellow Jackets Volleyball.

Contact Jill Jameson at 608-509-8937 or via email at jjameson@athletics.gatech.edu if you wish to sponsor a table or purchase individual tickets.

