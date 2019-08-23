Georgia Tech Unveils New McCamish Pavilion Court

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics unveiled a refinished court at McCamish Pavilion – the home of GT men’s and women’s basketball – on Friday.

Tech Gold was introduced as the official gold color of Georgia Tech athletics in April 2018 and was the predominant color used when the McCamish Pavilion court was originally refinished last summer. However, although the correct Tech Gold color was used on the court, its appearance was inconsistent based on a number of factors, including lighting, content on the arena’s videoboards and ribbon boards and, for fans watching on TV, the cameras utilized during the broadcast.

The playing surface was refinished during the offseason for two reasons:

“Last year, we chose Tech Gold to put on the basketball court and quickly realized that, whether it was the lighting, whether it was the size of the court, whether it was the types of cameras that were being used to televise our games, the gold could take on a different look,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said.

After extensive research and feedback from experts, it was determined that the presence of a darker color would be needed to allow for the appearance of Tech Gold to remain consistent. Therefore, it was decided that the out-of-bounds areas that border the court would be painted in Tech’s secondary color, navy blue, while the GT logo at midcourt and the free-throw lanes at each end of the floor remain Tech Gold.

“We went through a pretty extensive selection process to try and get it right,” Stansbury said.

Season tickets for 2019-20 Georgia Tech men's and women's basketball at McCamish Pavilion are on sale now.

