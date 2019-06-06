Georgia Tech to Face Nebraska in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Men’s Basketball ticket info | Men’s Basketball ticket waitlist
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will host Nebraska in the 21st renewal of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, with the game taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at McCamish Pavilion. ESPN announced the full lineup of matchups for the Challenge Thursday in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten Conference.
The 14 games will take place over a three-day period from Dec. 2-4. Tip times and network assignments will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the entire 2019 event, matching top college basketball programs playing for conference supremacy and the Commissioner’s Cup. All games will also be available via the ESPN app.
This will be the first meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Cornhuskers in the annual Challenge, the first new opponent for Georgia Tech in the series since 2012, when the Jackets played Illinois for the first time. The teams have met once previously, a 66-49 Tech win on Dec. 28, 1983 in the Cotton States Classic, which was played in the old Omni arena in downtown Atlanta.
Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2019-20 are on sale. The men’s season ticket includes 10 Atlantic Coast Conference home games, including defending national champion Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame and Louisville, plus the Nebraska game and a Nov. 25 non-conference game against Arkansas from the Southeastern Conference.
Pastner welcomes back the Yellow Jackets’ top three scorers from the 2018-19 season – Jose Alvarado, James Banks III and Michael Devoe – who accounted for 48.4 percent of its points, 41.6 percent of its rebounds and 47.2 percent of its minutes. Altogether, Tech returns eight of its top 11 players, who combined for 73.2 percent of its points, 66.4 percent of its points and 73.7 percent of its minutes. Those eight players combined to start 123 games.
TECH IN THE BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE
- Georgia Tech has a 7-11 mark in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge dropping a 67-61 decision to Northwestern last year in Evanston, Ill.
- The Tech-Nebraska game will be the ninth home game in Tech’s 19-game history in the Challenge, the last two of which were wins for Tech at McCamish Pavilion against Northwestern (2017) and Illinois (2013). The Jackets have a 5-3 mark at home in the series, two of those games having been played at Philips (now State Farm) Arena, and four at Alexander Memorial Coliseum on campus.
- Tech and Northwestern have met five times in the Challenge, its most frequent opponent. The Yellow Jackets dropped the first two, then won the next two before the Wildcats prevailed in 2018. Tech is 1-1 at home, Northwestern 2-1.
- Maryland, Nebraska (until December) and Purdue are the only Big Ten teams the Yellow Jackets have not faced in the annual series.
FULL BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE SCHEDULE
Monday, Dec. 2
- Miami at Illinois
- Clemson at Minnesota
Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Michigan at Louisville
- Iowa at Syracuse
- Rutgers at Pittsburgh
- Duke at Michigan State
- Florida State at Indiana
- Northwestern at Boston College
Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Virginia at Purdue
- Notre Dame at Maryland
- Nebraska at Georgia Tech
- Ohio State at North Carolina
- Wisconsin at NC State
- Wake Forest at Penn State
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fourth year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
Season tickets for men’s basketball can be purchased here.
-#TogetherWeSwarm-