Georgia Tech Remembers Karl Binns

Karl Binns reflects on his time at Georgia Tech on a visit to campus in 2018.

Georgia Tech remembers Karl Binns, the first African-American member of the Georgia Tech varsity team in 1971-72, who passed away Saturday, April 3. Dr. Binns was an assistant professor in the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management (HTM) at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) and had taught students at UMES for 20 years at the time of his passing.

Read more about Karl Binns’ time at Georgia Tech

