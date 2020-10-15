Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA Finals finished less than a week ago at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, and all of the former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball are in off-season mode … Derrick Favors is a free agent, Thaddeus Young and Josh Okogie have completed off-season workouts with the Bulls and Timberwolves, respectively.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

OKOGIE ON REPRESENTING NIGERIA

Born in Nigeria, Josh Okogie was selected 20th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018 NBA Draft. Okogie plays for the Nigerian national basketball team and was named a member of the World Team for the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge.

In the latest episode of NBA Africa Game Time, Okogie reflects on the evolution of his career, the current pandemic, social justice and talks about how he plans on becoming a bigger offensive threat for the upcoming season.

*****

CAN OKOGIE AND CULVER FIT IN WOLVES ROSTER?

From the Dane Moore NBA podcast: As the Timberwolves roster is currently constructed, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver are critical pieces to whatever Gersson Rosas and Ryan Saunders are building. Obviously, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are at the top of the Wolves food chain, but right behind them, it’s Okogie and Culver. Towns and Russell are the max contract guys, Okogie and Culver are the past two first round picks. It’s kind of that simple.

Note: Okogie is signed through 2020-21 with team option ($2,771,040 in 2020-21; $4,272,944 team option for 2021-22; $6,123,128 qualifying offer for 2022-23).

*****

GEORGES-HUNT SIGNS WITH NEW TEAM IN CHINA

Former NBA guard Marcus Georges-Hunt is signing with the Jiangsu Dragons of the CBA, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports. Georges-Hunt also spent last season in China with Guangzhou, averaging 24.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 3.6 apg. He lasted appeared in the NBA with the Timberwolves during the 2017-18 season, when he came off the bench in 42 games.

SBNation profiles Georges-Hunt’s career overseas.

*****

BOSH APPEARS ON YAHOO FINANCE

Two-time NBA Champion Chris Bosh joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita to discuss the 2020 NBA Finals, LeBron James’ legacy, and life after basketball.

*****