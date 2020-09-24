Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA playoffs continue at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, and all of the former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball are in off-season mode … Derrick Favors is a free agent, Thaddeus Young has a new coach in Chicago, and Josh Okogie and his Timberwolves team have formed a local bubble for off-season workouts.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

FAVORS PASSES TEST IN NOLA

From LonzoWire: “When the Pelicans brought in Derrick Favors last off-season, they took a bit of a risk in doing so. While it was only a one-year deal, this marked the first season Favors would anchor down a defense on his own after spending years alongside Rudy Gobert in Utah. Favors more than passed the test on the season.” READ MORE

MORE FAVORS TO JAZZ TALK

From Salt City Hoops: “Really what it comes down to is this: the Jazz have a couple different needs to address and a finite number of tools they can use to address them. Favors at the full MLE might wind up being the right answer, but it depends on how the market plays out relative to their other needs.” READ MORE

From The Athletic: “Obviously, there is significant Derrick Favors speculation here. Here’s the deal. There is mutual interest. Favors would not mind a return to Utah, even if it means coming off the bench as Gobert’s primary backup. But, at this point, that’s all it is … interest. The Jazz have to decide whether Favors would be the right place to spend their most significant chunk of offseason money, especially considering finding a 3-and-D wing is of greater priority. Favors will have multiple suitors on the market, including his incumbent team, the New Orleans Pelicans.” READ MORE

TIMBERWOLVES IN THEIR OWN BUBBLE

Beginning Monday, Josh Okogie and the Timberwolves convened in Minneapolis. But home for many players and staff is going to feel so far away. That’s because for two weeks, the Wolves will be in their own version of the NBA bubble, only going back and forth from a hotel to their team’s practice facility and Target Center for the first group workouts they will hold since the NBA postponed its season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wolves were one of eight teams that didn’t make the cut for the NBA’s bubble campus in Orlando, but they and the other seven teams pressed the NBA for an opportunity to hold group workouts in a bubblelike setting so as not to go even longer without holding any organized team activities. READ MORE

OKOGIE LENDS HAND TO FIGHTING HUNGER

Josh Okogie is joining members of Minnesota’s sports teams, in conjunction with FOX Sports North and sports media outlets across the state, to participate in “Home Teams vs. Hunger” — a public service campaign and fundraising initiative designed to showcase the power of teamwork as Minnesota’s sports community joins forces to end hunger. “Home Teams vs. Hunger” takes place this weekend, featuring content and appearances by Minnesota’s pro sports athletes, coaches and executives, plus include unique give-back opportunities and many one-of-a-kind auction items up for bid. Proceeds from the campaign will support Second Harvest Heartland and Minnesota’s five additional Feeding America food banks, serving 110 counties in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. READ MORE

