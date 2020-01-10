Georgia Tech Basketball Report Debuts This Weekend

Georgia Tech’s weekly basketball television show with radio voice Andy Demetra and head coach Josh Pastner offers Yellow Jacket fans up-to-the-minute coverage of Tech on the court, previews upcoming games and goes behind the scenes with the student-athletes.

Featured this week along with game coverage and analysis is Demetra’s on-the-court chat with senior center James Banks III.

The show airs on Fox Sports Southeast each Friday evening at 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 11 a.m.