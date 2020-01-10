Open search form
Georgia Tech Basketball Report Debuts This Weekend

Preview of Andy Demetra chat with James Banks.

Georgia Tech’s weekly basketball television show with radio voice Andy Demetra and head coach Josh Pastner offers Yellow Jacket fans up-to-the-minute coverage of Tech on the court, previews upcoming games and goes behind the scenes with the student-athletes.

Featured this week along with game coverage and analysis is Demetra’s on-the-court chat with senior center James Banks III.

The show airs on Fox Sports Southeast each Friday evening at 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 11 a.m.

