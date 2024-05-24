FRIDAY REWIND: Men's Basketball Topples UMass in Hawai'i

Playing in Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic, the Minutemen missed a three as time expired, and the Yellow Jackets got a 73-70 comeback win. Trailing by as many as 11 in the second half, Georgia Tech went on a late 15-3 run to go up by 4 with 16 seconds left, before UMass hit a three-pointer. The Yellow Jackets had to overcome turning the ball over 21 times, 16 of which were by steals from the Minutemen. Kyle Sturdivant scored a career-high 21 points, including the bucket that gave Georgia Tech a 69-67 lead. Baye Ndongo added 12 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

