FRIDAY REWIND: Men's Basketball Topples Clemson

The Yellow Jackets had one of the best comebacks of the season to defeat the Tigers, 93-90 in double overtime. Georgia Tech trailed the entire second half and was down by nine with 1:33 to go, but a Naithan George three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in the game capped a furious comeback to force overtime. George then again hit a huge step-back jumper in the second overtime to put the Yellow Jackets up by three with 52.9 seconds remaining. He finished the game with 20 points and six assists. Kyle Sturdivant had 18 points off of the bench and Miles Kelly added 14 points and six rebounds.

